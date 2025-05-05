Staked Level USD Price (SLVLUSD)
The live price of Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) today is 1.068 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 53.21M USD. SLVLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked Level USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Staked Level USD price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 49.85M USD
During today, the price change of Staked Level USD to USD was $ -0.000352691360075.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Level USD to USD was $ +0.0083764308.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Level USD to USD was $ +0.0212049264.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Level USD to USD was $ +0.0322617997652971.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000352691360075
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0083764308
|+0.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0212049264
|+1.99%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0322617997652971
|+3.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked Level USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-0.03%
+0.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Level USD (lvlUSD) is a liquid restaked dollar: a yield-bearing, cross-chain dollar token that's fully collateralized by restaked stablecoins. Staked Level USD (slvlUSD) is a yield-accruing receipt token that users receive when they staked their lvlUSD. Before, stablecoin users couldn't earn restaking yields. lvlUSD offers a solution for those who want to earn restaking yields without being exposed to the price of ETH or BTC. In addition to earning multiple yields from decentralized networks at the same time, lvlUSD can be used across DeFi for trading, lending, collateral, and speculation.
