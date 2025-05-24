stOAS is a Liquid Staking Token (LST) provided upon staking OAS through the Neptune protocol. This token reflects the position of staked OAS within Neptune’s staking pool. Compatible with widely-used token standards like ERC-20, stOAS can be utilized across various DeFi platforms, offering greater flexibility than conventional staking. Notably, OAS staking involves a 10-day unlocking period, which prevents immediate access to funds if urgently needed. However, with an LST like stOAS, users can convert it back to OAS immediately by selling it on a decentralized exchange (DEX). stOAS accumulates staking rewards automatically, creating a compounding effect without requiring users to manually claim rewards. Unlike rebasing tokens like stETH, stOAS functions similarly to wstETH, where value grows and is realized upon redemption. By design, stOAS appreciates in value relative to OAS over time. Initially, the exchange rate between OAS and stOAS is 1:1. As rewards accumulate in stOAS, the token value grows, so users redeem stOAS for a proportionally higher amount of OAS, inclusive of accrued rewards.

