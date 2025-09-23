Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.997034 24H High $ 1.002 All Time High $ 1.011 Lowest Price $ 0.989603 Price Change (1H) +0.04% Price Change (1D) +0.05% Price Change (7D) --

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) real-time price is $0.999993. Over the past 24 hours, USDC.E traded between a low of $ 0.997034 and a high of $ 1.002, showing active market volatility. USDC.E's all-time high price is $ 1.011, while its all-time low price is $ 0.989603.

In terms of short-term performance, USDC.E has changed by +0.04% over the past hour, +0.05% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.60M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.60M Circulation Supply 43.60M Total Supply 43,603,850.514493

The current Market Cap of Stargate Bridged USDC is $ 43.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDC.E is 43.60M, with a total supply of 43603850.514493. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.60M.