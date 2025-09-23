The live Stargate Bridged USDC price today is 0.999993 USD. Track real-time USDC.E to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USDC.E price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Stargate Bridged USDC price today is 0.999993 USD. Track real-time USDC.E to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USDC.E price trend easily at MEXC now.

Stargate Bridged USDC Price (USDC.E)

1 USDC.E to USD Live Price:

$0.999491
+0.20%1D
Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-23 15:13:00 (UTC+8)

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.997034
24H Low
$ 1.002
24H High

$ 0.997034
$ 1.002
$ 1.011
$ 0.989603
+0.04%

+0.05%

--

--

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) real-time price is $0.999993. Over the past 24 hours, USDC.E traded between a low of $ 0.997034 and a high of $ 1.002, showing active market volatility. USDC.E's all-time high price is $ 1.011, while its all-time low price is $ 0.989603.

In terms of short-term performance, USDC.E has changed by +0.04% over the past hour, +0.05% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Market Information

$ 43.60M
--
----

$ 43.60M
43.60M
43,603,850.514493
The current Market Cap of Stargate Bridged USDC is $ 43.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDC.E is 43.60M, with a total supply of 43603850.514493. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.60M.

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Stargate Bridged USDC to USD was $ +0.00053468.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stargate Bridged USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stargate Bridged USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stargate Bridged USDC to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00053468+0.05%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E)

Stargate Bridged USDC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Stargate Bridged USDC.

Check the Stargate Bridged USDC price prediction now!

USDC.E to Local Currencies

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDC.E token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E)

How much is Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) worth today?
The live USDC.E price in USD is 0.999993 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USDC.E to USD price?
The current price of USDC.E to USD is $ 0.999993. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Stargate Bridged USDC?
The market cap for USDC.E is $ 43.60M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USDC.E?
The circulating supply of USDC.E is 43.60M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USDC.E?
USDC.E achieved an ATH price of 1.011 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USDC.E?
USDC.E saw an ATL price of 0.989603 USD.
What is the trading volume of USDC.E?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USDC.E is -- USD.
Will USDC.E go higher this year?
USDC.E might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USDC.E price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.