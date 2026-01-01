Strata Junior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) price today is $ 1.025, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.025 per JRUSDE.

Strata Junior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,633,713, with a circulating supply of 51.34M JRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, JRUSDE traded between $ 1.023 (low) and $ 1.027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.027, while the all-time low was $ 1.004.

In short-term performance, JRUSDE moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.63M$ 52.63M $ 52.63M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.63M$ 52.63M $ 52.63M Circulation Supply 51.34M 51.34M 51.34M Total Supply 51,343,267.53901951 51,343,267.53901951 51,343,267.53901951

