The live Strata Junior USDe price today is 1.025 USD. JRUSDE market cap is 52,633,713 USD. Track real-time JRUSDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 JRUSDE to USD Live Price:

$1.025
+0.10%1D
Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Live Price Chart
Strata Junior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) price today is $ 1.025, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.025 per JRUSDE.

Strata Junior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,633,713, with a circulating supply of 51.34M JRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, JRUSDE traded between $ 1.023 (low) and $ 1.027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.027, while the all-time low was $ 1.004.

In short-term performance, JRUSDE moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Market Information

$ 52.63M
--
$ 52.63M
51.34M
51,343,267.53901951
The current Market Cap of Strata Junior USDe is $ 52.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JRUSDE is 51.34M, with a total supply of 51343267.53901951. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.63M.

Strata Junior USDe Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.023
24H Low
$ 1.027
24H High

$ 1.023
$ 1.027
$ 1.027
$ 1.004
-0.00%

+0.19%

+0.14%

+0.14%

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Strata Junior USDe to USD was $ +0.00195112.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Strata Junior USDe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Strata Junior USDe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Strata Junior USDe to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00195112+0.19%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Strata Junior USDe

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JRUSDE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Strata Junior USDe could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Strata Junior USDe will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JRUSDE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Strata Junior USDe Price Prediction.

What is Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE)

Strata is a generalized risk-tranching protocol that brings structured yield products to any on-chain or off-chain yield strategy by splitting yield into tokenized senior and junior tranches, each tailored to distinct risk–reward profiles.

Senior tranche is essentially an over-collateralized, yield-bearing asset that offers minimum guaranteed yield at a benchmark rate and is protected against underlying counterparty credit risk, with coverage provided by the junior tranche. It is designed for risk-averse investors looking for safer, more predictable yields on digital dollars that outperform T-bill rates, Aave lending yield, Sky Savings etc. where conservative capital in DeFi typically resides today.

Junior tranche is a liquid investment product and serves as a market-priced insurance fund that underwrites underlying strategy’s underperformance against the benchmark rate and counterparty credit risk. It is well-suited for users with a more aggressive risk profile, including DeFi-native power users, hedge funds, and yield farmers who seek higher yields and have a slightly higher risk tolerance.

Strata’s dual-token design introduces a meaningful shift in risk management by splitting yield and risk exposure into distinct senior and junior tranches. By transforming the underlying yield strategy into risk-tiered tranches, allowing different types of investors to access yield based on their risk appetite, Strata is redefining how on-chain or off-chain yield is accessed, managed, and scaled across DeFi.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Resource

About Strata Junior USDe

What is the current price of Strata Junior USDe?

Strata Junior USDe is trading at ₹92.5647133283375000, experiencing a price movement of 0.19% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Strata Junior USDe is ₹92.7453274031245000, while the ATL is ₹90.6682655430740000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of JRUSDE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹4753194688.0497470655000, placing the asset at rank #666 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Strata Junior USDe's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with JRUSDE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 51343267.53901951 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Strata Junior USDe fall under?

Strata Junior USDe is part of the Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact JRUSDE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables JRUSDE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Strata Junior USDe

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Strata Junior USDe

