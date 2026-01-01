Strata Senior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) price today is $ 1.002, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.002 per SRUSDE.

Strata Senior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 146,581,410, with a circulating supply of 146.21M SRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, SRUSDE traded between $ 1.002 (low) and $ 1.015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.015, while the all-time low was $ 0.999903.

In short-term performance, SRUSDE moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 146.58M$ 146.58M $ 146.58M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 146.58M$ 146.58M $ 146.58M Circulation Supply 146.21M 146.21M 146.21M Total Supply 146,207,452.505444 146,207,452.505444 146,207,452.505444

