Strike Price (STRIKE)
Strike (STRIKE) is currently trading at 10.98 USD with a market cap of $ 61.89M USD. STRIKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Strike to USD was $ -0.17172434247955.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Strike to USD was $ +3.7327201740.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Strike to USD was $ +7.4595243240.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Strike to USD was $ +3.763954146695323.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.17172434247955
|-1.54%
|30 Days
|$ +3.7327201740
|+34.00%
|60 Days
|$ +7.4595243240
|+67.94%
|90 Days
|$ +3.763954146695323
|+52.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Strike: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
-1.54%
-4.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Strike enables users and developers to supply digital assets onto the platform to earn from dyanmic rates provided by the protocol and use that supplied asset as collateral to borrow other supported digital assets all on-chain.
|1 STRIKE to VND
₫288,938.7
|1 STRIKE to AUD
A$16.9092
|1 STRIKE to GBP
￡8.235
|1 STRIKE to EUR
€9.4428
|1 STRIKE to USD
$10.98
|1 STRIKE to MYR
RM46.4454
|1 STRIKE to TRY
₺446.6664
|1 STRIKE to JPY
¥1,614.06
|1 STRIKE to ARS
ARS$14,837.823
|1 STRIKE to RUB
₽872.8002
|1 STRIKE to INR
₹957.1266
|1 STRIKE to IDR
Rp179,999.9712
|1 STRIKE to KRW
₩15,186.6576
|1 STRIKE to PHP
₱631.899
|1 STRIKE to EGP
￡E.525.942
|1 STRIKE to BRL
R$60.8292
|1 STRIKE to CAD
C$15.0426
|1 STRIKE to BDT
৳1,325.5056
|1 STRIKE to NGN
₦16,611.093
|1 STRIKE to UAH
₴453.1446
|1 STRIKE to VES
Bs1,350.54
|1 STRIKE to CLP
$10,650.6
|1 STRIKE to PKR
Rs3,076.4862
|1 STRIKE to KZT
₸5,884.182
|1 STRIKE to THB
฿356.301
|1 STRIKE to TWD
NT$327.5334
|1 STRIKE to AED
د.إ40.2966
|1 STRIKE to CHF
Fr8.784
|1 STRIKE to HKD
HK$86.0832
|1 STRIKE to MAD
.د.م99.2592
|1 STRIKE to MXN
$206.7534
|1 STRIKE to PLN
zł40.4064
|1 STRIKE to RON
лв47.9826
|1 STRIKE to SEK
kr105.957
|1 STRIKE to BGN
лв18.4464
|1 STRIKE to HUF
Ft3,774.4848
|1 STRIKE to CZK
Kč232.8858
|1 STRIKE to KWD
د.ك3.32694
|1 STRIKE to ILS
₪37.4418