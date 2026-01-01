stUSDT Staked USDT Price Today

The live stUSDT Staked USDT (STUSDT) price today is $ 0.991466, with a 0.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.991466 per STUSDT.

stUSDT Staked USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 61,029,380, with a circulating supply of 61.55M STUSDT. During the last 24 hours, STUSDT traded between $ 0.982398 (low) and $ 1.01 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.01, while the all-time low was $ 0.159659.

In short-term performance, STUSDT moved +0.25% in the last hour and +12.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

stUSDT Staked USDT (STUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 61.03M$ 61.03M $ 61.03M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.03M$ 61.03M $ 61.03M Circulation Supply 61.55M 61.55M 61.55M Total Supply 61,554,671.27832965 61,554,671.27832965 61,554,671.27832965

