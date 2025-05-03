Suijak Price (SUIJAK)
The live price of Suijak (SUIJAK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 562.58K USD. SUIJAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Suijak Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Suijak price change within the day is -12.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUIJAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUIJAK price information.
During today, the price change of Suijak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suijak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suijak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suijak to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+204.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+174.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Suijak: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.49%
-12.75%
-24.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Suijak is a meme token inspired by the popular Wojak meme, which has become a significant part of internet culture. Unlike utility tokens that offer specific functionalities or services within a blockchain ecosystem, Suijak is purely a meme token. This means it doesn't provide any inherent utility or practical use cases beyond its value as a digital collectible and a symbol of community and cultural expression. The creation of Suijak taps into the widespread appeal of the Wojak meme, which is known for its humorous and often relatable depictions of various emotions and situations. By leveraging this meme, Suijak aims to build a community of enthusiasts who appreciate the humor and cultural significance of Wojak. The token serves as a fun and engaging way for people to participate in the crypto space without the complexities and technicalities associated with utility tokens. It embodies the spirit of internet memes, which are often created and shared for entertainment and social connection rather than practical purposes. As a meme token, Suijak's value is largely driven by its community and the collective enjoyment of its holders. This makes it a unique and interesting addition to the world of cryptocurrencies, where not all tokens need to have a utilitarian function to be valued and appreciated. Instead, Suijak celebrates the lighter side of the crypto world, offering a playful and accessible entry point for those who might be intimidated by more complex crypto projects. In essence, Suijak is a testament to the power of memes and community in the digital age, highlighting how cultural phenomena can influence and shape new forms of digital assets. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, Suijak provides a way to engage with the crypto community through the shared language of memes, making it a distinctive and enjoyable part of the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
