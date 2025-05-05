What is Super Champs (CHAMP)

The Super Champs Universe is a web3 AI, gaming, and animation universe with the world's first autonomous game-streaming AI Agent, multiple live mobile games, and millions of fans across social media. Each Super Champ in the universe has been selected to attend the prestigious Super Champs Academy to hone their fledgling superpowers and athletic skills in mega-racket sports, battlesports, etc. These Super Champs heroes are featured in a series of mobile games with NFTs, AI Agents on video and social platforms, and original animated videos. With 5MM+ downloads of its games, 10MM+ video views on YouTube and TikTok, and 600k+ subscribers for its Kigu AI Agent, Super Champs is ready to explode into the mainstream as the preeminent gaming franchise of 2025. This universe is powered by the $CHAMP ecosystem token overseen by the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. The $CHAMP token is used to provide developers access to proprietary technology for AI Agents and Mobile Games, as well as serve as the transactional token for consumers across all touchpoints ranging from the games to AI Agent experiences. Agent Kigu can be found game streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Tiktok. live games can be found at https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-bullet-league, https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-racket-rampage, and https://app.superchamps.com/. Further information on the project can be found at www.superchamps.com.

Super Champs (CHAMP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website