Sus (SUS) Price Information (USD)

Sus (SUS) real-time price is $0.00127849. Over the past 24 hours, SUS traded between a low of $ 0.00099516 and a high of $ 0.00493113, showing active market volatility. SUS's all-time high price is $ 0.00493113, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00099516.

In terms of short-term performance, SUS has changed by -12.07% over the past hour, -9.09% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sus (SUS) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Sus is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUS is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999992827.519692. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.31M.