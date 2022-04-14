syrupUSDT Price Today

The live syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) price today is $ 1.11, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYRUPUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.11 per SYRUPUSDT.

syrupUSDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 693,551,411, with a circulating supply of 625.72M SYRUPUSDT. During the last 24 hours, SYRUPUSDT traded between $ 1.11 (low) and $ 1.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.11, while the all-time low was $ 1.093.

In short-term performance, SYRUPUSDT moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 693.55M$ 693.55M $ 693.55M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 693.55M$ 693.55M $ 693.55M Circulation Supply 625.72M 625.72M 625.72M Total Supply 625,723,433.911944 625,723,433.911944 625,723,433.911944

