The live syrupUSDT price today is 1.11 USD.SYRUPUSDT market cap is 693,551,411 USD. Track real-time SYRUPUSDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About SYRUPUSDT

SYRUPUSDT Price Info

What is SYRUPUSDT

SYRUPUSDT Official Website

SYRUPUSDT Tokenomics

SYRUPUSDT Price Forecast

$1.11
$1.11$1.11
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) Live Price Chart
syrupUSDT Price Today

The live syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) price today is $ 1.11, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYRUPUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.11 per SYRUPUSDT.

syrupUSDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 693,551,411, with a circulating supply of 625.72M SYRUPUSDT. During the last 24 hours, SYRUPUSDT traded between $ 1.11 (low) and $ 1.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.11, while the all-time low was $ 1.093.

In short-term performance, SYRUPUSDT moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of syrupUSDT is $ 693.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYRUPUSDT is 625.72M, with a total supply of 625723433.911944. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 693.55M.

syrupUSDT Price History USD

syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of syrupUSDT to USD was $ -0.000223084659514.
In the past 30 days, the price change of syrupUSDT to USD was $ +0.0030266370.
In the past 60 days, the price change of syrupUSDT to USD was $ +0.0080385090.
In the past 90 days, the price change of syrupUSDT to USD was $ +0.0139027077226611.

Today$ -0.000223084659514-0.02%
30 Days$ +0.0030266370+0.27%
60 Days$ +0.0080385090+0.72%
90 Days$ +0.0139027077226611+1.27%

Price Prediction for syrupUSDT

syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SYRUPUSDT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of syrupUSDT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price syrupUSDT will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for SYRUPUSDT price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking syrupUSDT Price Prediction.

What is syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT)

syrupUSDT is a yield-bearing USDT asset, powered by Maple Finance, the largest onchain asset manager with over $4B AUM. The yield is generated from overcollateralized lending to institutional borrowers, allowing Maple to provide consistent high yield and short-term liquidity for users.

syrupUSDT is part of Maple's syrupUSD product offering, bolstering over $3B in AUM and being integrated across top DeFi protocols and exchanges.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) Resource

Official Website

About syrupUSDT

What is the current price of syrupUSDT?

syrupUSDT is trading at ₹99.707556694830000, representing a price movement of -0.02% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does SYRUPUSDT compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.02% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If SYRUPUSDT is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is syrupUSDT performing compared to Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Plasma Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Plasma Ecosystem segment, SYRUPUSDT demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is syrupUSDT's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹62299384354.1097683830000 positions SYRUPUSDT at rank #117, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹99.707556694830000 to ₹99.707556694830000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is SYRUPUSDT trading?

syrupUSDT has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact SYRUPUSDT's valuation?

With 625723433.911944 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About syrupUSDT

How much will 1 syrupUSDT be worth in 2030?
If syrupUSDT were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential syrupUSDT prices and expected ROI.
syrupUSDT (SYRUPUSDT) Important Industry Updates

12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

