Tabman is a superhero-themed meme coin designed to operate within the Dextab portal ecosystem. The $TAB token aims to create a fun and engaging environment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The project features a Buyback and Burn mechanism that enhances the token's scarcity, thereby increasing its potential value for holders. A portion of the fees from Dextab is allocated to repurchase $TAB from the market, effectively reducing the total supply over time. Tabman also provides users with seamless trading tools, including limit order features, allowing for efficient token exchanges within the Dextab ecosystem. The platform is designed to offer a user-friendly interface and low trading fees, promoting an enhanced trading experience. Community engagement is central to Tabman's growth strategy, fostering a vibrant user base through viral marketing and social interactions. The roadmap outlines various phases, including initial foundation and launch, enhancements and partnerships, and future growth through interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. Tokenomics for $TAB include a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with allocations for presale (30%), staking and bonuses (15%), marketing (20%), liquidity (30%), and airdrops (5%). This distribution aims to support the project's long-term sustainability and community appreciation.

Disclaimer

