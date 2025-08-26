More About TECHIE

TNC Logo

TNC Price (TECHIE)

Unlisted

1 TECHIE to USD Live Price:

$0.00170019
+51.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
TNC (TECHIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-26 12:34:17 (UTC+8)

TNC (TECHIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00098998
24H Low
$ 0.00170019
24H High

$ 0.00098998
$ 0.00170019
$ 0.00170019
$ 0.00098998
0.00%

+51.84%

--

--

TNC (TECHIE) real-time price is $0.00170019. Over the past 24 hours, TECHIE traded between a low of $ 0.00098998 and a high of $ 0.00170019, showing active market volatility. TECHIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00170019, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00098998.

In terms of short-term performance, TECHIE has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +51.84% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TNC (TECHIE) Market Information

$ 21.30K
--
$ 340.04K
12.52M
200,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of TNC is $ 21.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TECHIE is 12.52M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 340.04K.

TNC (TECHIE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of TNC to USD was $ +0.00058046.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TNC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TNC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TNC to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00058046+51.84%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is TNC (TECHIE)

Techs Network Coin (Techie) is a BEP-20 utility token powering the Techs Network Platform — a decentralized, knowledge-sharing ecosystem designed for IT professionals and organizations. The platform offers live technical help, communities, jobs, training, events, profile-based scoring, and project collaboration tools. Techie enables seamless in-platform transactions, incentivizes contributions, and facilitates access to premium services. It also plays a central role in governance, licensing, and platform expansion. With limited supply and high utility demand, Techie aims to bridge the gap between IT engagement and digital finance.

TNC (TECHIE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

TNC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TNC (TECHIE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TNC (TECHIE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TNC.

Check the TNC price prediction now!

TECHIE to Local Currencies

TNC (TECHIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TNC (TECHIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TECHIE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TNC (TECHIE)

How much is TNC (TECHIE) worth today?
The live TECHIE price in USD is 0.00170019 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TECHIE to USD price?
The current price of TECHIE to USD is $ 0.00170019. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of TNC?
The market cap for TECHIE is $ 21.30K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TECHIE?
The circulating supply of TECHIE is 12.52M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TECHIE?
TECHIE achieved an ATH price of 0.00170019 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TECHIE?
TECHIE saw an ATL price of 0.00098998 USD.
What is the trading volume of TECHIE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TECHIE is -- USD.
Will TECHIE go higher this year?
TECHIE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TECHIE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.