Trabzonspor Fan Token Price (TRA)
The live price of Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) today is 0.598537 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.91M USD. TRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Trabzonspor Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Trabzonspor Fan Token price change within the day is -0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.54M USD
During today, the price change of Trabzonspor Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0049648864609641.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trabzonspor Fan Token to USD was $ +0.1244415284.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trabzonspor Fan Token to USD was $ +0.0930938114.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trabzonspor Fan Token to USD was $ +0.0764774487871781.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0049648864609641
|-0.82%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1244415284
|+20.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0930938114
|+15.55%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0764774487871781
|+14.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Trabzonspor Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
-0.82%
+13.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 TRA to VND
₫15,750.501155
|1 TRA to AUD
A$0.92773235
|1 TRA to GBP
￡0.44890275
|1 TRA to EUR
€0.52671256
|1 TRA to USD
$0.598537
|1 TRA to MYR
RM2.55575299
|1 TRA to TRY
₺23.01973302
|1 TRA to JPY
¥86.63823075
|1 TRA to RUB
₽49.63667341
|1 TRA to INR
₹50.58834724
|1 TRA to IDR
Rp9,812.08039728
|1 TRA to KRW
₩838.28698072
|1 TRA to PHP
₱33.2188035
|1 TRA to EGP
￡E.30.39370886
|1 TRA to BRL
R$3.38173405
|1 TRA to CAD
C$0.81999569
|1 TRA to BDT
৳72.9616603
|1 TRA to NGN
₦962.27392027
|1 TRA to UAH
₴24.8991392
|1 TRA to VES
Bs52.671256
|1 TRA to PKR
Rs168.73955104
|1 TRA to KZT
₸309.95837082
|1 TRA to THB
฿19.8115747
|1 TRA to TWD
NT$18.38107127
|1 TRA to AED
د.إ2.19663079
|1 TRA to CHF
Fr0.49080034
|1 TRA to HKD
HK$4.63866175
|1 TRA to MAD
.د.م5.54245262
|1 TRA to MXN
$11.71935446