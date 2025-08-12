Treasury Coin Price (TREASURY)
Treasury Coin (TREASURY) is currently trading at 0.00002386 USD with a market cap of $ 24.02K USD. TREASURY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TREASURY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TREASURY price information.
During today, the price change of Treasury Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Treasury Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Treasury Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Treasury Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Treasury Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.02%
-12.71%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Treasury Coin is built so the floor price always climbs, no matter what direction the price action moves. Here’s how it works: Every transaction comes with a 1% creator reward. Instead of cashing out, we will put 100% of it In a Treasury Vault, to be permanently locked. As volume increases, more and more supply gets pulled out of circulation and into a vault forever. The Math: $10,000,000 in trading volume → 1% = $100,000 in creator rewards $100,000 worth of Treasury Coin will be bought on the open market and locked permanently and publicly in a vault. As the treasury grows, the floor price increases. Every buy makes the base stronger. Every sell funds the vault. Volatility doesn’t hurt, it builds the floor. It’s a built in Flywheel effect: More volume → Bigger Treasury → Higher floor → More confidence → More volume This isn’t just a token, it’s a perpetual motion machine of value. This is a Treasury Coin.
