The live TREN Protocol Token price today is 0 USD.TREN market cap is 9,016.56 USD. Track real-time TREN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live TREN Protocol Token price today is 0 USD.TREN market cap is 9,016.56 USD. Track real-time TREN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About TREN

TREN Price Info

What is TREN

TREN Whitepaper

TREN Official Website

TREN Tokenomics

TREN Price Forecast

TREN Protocol Token Logo

TREN Protocol Token Price (TREN)

Unlisted

1 TREN to USD Live Price:

$0.00011863
$0.00011863$0.00011863
0.00%1D
USD
TREN Protocol Token (TREN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:23:45 (UTC+8)

TREN Protocol Token Price Today

The live TREN Protocol Token (TREN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TREN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TREN.

TREN Protocol Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,016.56, with a circulating supply of 76.01M TREN. During the last 24 hours, TREN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01011322, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TREN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TREN Protocol Token (TREN) Market Information

$ 9.02K
$ 9.02K$ 9.02K

--
----

$ 118.63K
$ 118.63K$ 118.63K

76.01M
76.01M 76.01M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TREN Protocol Token is $ 9.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TREN is 76.01M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 118.63K.

TREN Protocol Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01011322
$ 0.01011322$ 0.01011322

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

TREN Protocol Token (TREN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of TREN Protocol Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TREN Protocol Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TREN Protocol Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TREN Protocol Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-24.83%
60 Days$ 0-67.04%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for TREN Protocol Token

TREN Protocol Token (TREN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TREN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TREN Protocol Token (TREN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TREN Protocol Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is TREN Protocol Token (TREN)

Tren Finance is a stablecoin borrowing protocol that operates through a network of autonomous AI agents managing all protocol operations without human governance intervention. The protocol enables users to borrow against assets including LP tokens, money market deposits, and restaked positions, while also featuring Malone, the first peer-to-agent loan system where users interact directly with an AI agent that has its own EVM-compatible wallet.

Malone enables borrowing against previously illiquid assets such as NFTs, vested token streams, and newly launched tokens through natural language conversation, providing personalized loan terms based on user history and asset evaluation completed within minutes. The protocol employs over 20 specialized AI agents that continuously analyze market conditions and optimize borrowing rates, assess collateral risk, and manage protocol parameters in real-time without requiring governance votes or manual adjustments.

TREN Protocol Token (TREN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About TREN Protocol Token

What is the current live price of TREN Protocol Token?

TREN Protocol Token is priced at ₹0.010715600710728315000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the TREN market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₹ and ₹ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is TREN Protocol Token's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #11553, supported by a market capitalization of ₹814447.076998436280000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 76008103.76723531 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence TREN Protocol Token's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TREN Protocol Token

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:23:45 (UTC+8)

