Turtle on Speed Price (TURT)
The live Turtle on Speed (TURT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TURT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TURT.
Turtle on Speed currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,754.56, with a circulating supply of 998.99M TURT. During the last 24 hours, TURT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TURT moved -- in the last hour and +4.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Turtle on Speed is $ 10.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TURT is 998.99M, with a total supply of 998994573.557165. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.75K.
+4.23%
+4.23%
During today, the price change of Turtle on Speed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Turtle on Speed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Turtle on Speed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Turtle on Speed to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Turtle on Speed could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Turtle on Speed, represented by the cryptocurrency ticker $TURT, is a unique and evolving project within the crypto ecosystem, originally launched as a meme coin on the Solana blockchain. What began as a playful concept has undergone a remarkable resurgence, transitioning into a community-driven initiative with a clear purpose and growing utility. Unlike many fleeting meme coins, Turtle on Speed distinguishes itself by blending humor with ambition, aiming to create lasting value through community engagement and innovative development. As of February 24, 2025, the project has captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts, particularly after a 10-month period of dormancy, only to be revitalized by a passionate group of "crypto degens" who saw potential in its quirky narrative. The core purpose of Turtle on Speed is encapsulated in its whimsical yet determined mission: a single "Speedy Turtle" striving to reach the moon, backed by a community dedicated to making this journey a reality. This narrative isn’t just a catchy tagline—it’s a rallying cry for a decentralized collective that values persistence and creativity. Initially launched with the contract address F14hCmEKjcaXobNE2fMdRX9EcetC2oNuiZVjpce1iohE, the project gained traction when enthusiasts formed a tight-knit community focused on pushing $TURT beyond its meme origins. This resurgence of purpose revolves around fostering a sustainable ecosystem where the token serves as both a cultural symbol and a functional asset. Functionally, $TURT is transitioning from a purely speculative meme coin into a project with tangible utility, particularly through the development of an exclusive gaming component. The team behind Turtle on Speed is actively working on a game that integrates the token into its framework, aiming to reward top players and create an interactive experience that strengthens community ties. Gaming is poised to become a central pillar of the project’s DNA, offering a practical use case that sets it apart from other meme coins lacking real-world application. This move not only enhances the token’s utility but also aligns with the broader trend of gamification in blockchain projects, appealing to both crypto natives and newcomers. The utility of $TURT extends beyond gaming as the community emphasizes longevity and organic growth over short-term hype. Posts on X from @Speedy_Turt_Sol stress that $TURT is not a "pump and dump" or a "quick 5-minute win," but rather a project designed to endure. This commitment is reflected in the active engagement seen across social platforms, where the community organically coordinates efforts to promote the token without relying on artificial inflation tactics. With a market cap hovering around $1.1 million as noted in some X posts, $TURT remains in an early stage, offering accessible entry points for those intrigued by its blend of meme appeal and developmental promise. Recent developments highlight the project’s momentum. After its rediscovery following months of inactivity, Turtle on Speed has seen a surge in interest, with decent trading volume and liquidity for its size. The community’s focus on building a robust foundation—rather than chasing fleeting pumps—suggests a strategic approach to growth. The upcoming game release is a key milestone, anticipated to deepen $TURT’s utility by rewarding players with tokens, potentially increasing demand and fostering a self-sustaining economy. This evolution positions Turtle on Speed as more than just a meme coin; it’s a project aiming to carve out a niche in the competitive crypto landscape by leveraging entertainment and community spirit. In summary, Turtle on Speed ($TURT) is a cryptocurrency project that began as a lighthearted meme coin but has since evolved into a purposeful endeavor with a strong community backbone. Its purpose is to unite supporters around a shared narrative of resilience and ambition, while its function is expanding through gaming integration. The utility lies in its potential to reward engagement and offer a fun, interactive experience, all while maintaining a commitment to long-term viability. With its recent resurgence and ongoing developments, Turtle on Speed is poised to leave a lasting mark in the world of decentralized finance and entertainment.
What is the current price of Turtle on Speed?
Turtle on Speed (TURT) is trading at ₹0.000972831658556385000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does Turtle on Speed play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme sector, TURT often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is TURT being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, TURT recorded ₹-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of Turtle on Speed?
There are 998994573.557165 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of TURT?
Turtle on Speed currently holds market rank #11221 with a market capitalization of ₹971436.995528705280000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has Turtle on Speed performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does Turtle on Speed compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme segment, TURT demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
