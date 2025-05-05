Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Price (UAP)
The live price of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 63.27K USD. UAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena price change within the day is +3.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 932.65M USD
Get real-time price updates of the UAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UAP price information.
During today, the price change of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+20.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
+3.53%
+11.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) includes anything unusual seen in the sky, space, or even underwater that can’t easily be explained. It goes beyond “UFO” (Unidentified Flying Object), which only refers to things flying and often makes people think of alien spaceships. UAP covers a wider range of strange events and objects, not just flying ones, to better understand what might be happening. The project's vision is to help the decades old long movement of truth-seekers. Its mission is expediting the progress of the UAP/UFO community, to finally find the answers for the thousands of questions humanity has been asking for centuries. Sadly, the tightly kept secrets regarding the unknown such as flying objects, aliens, the unknown and everything in-between are protected by relentless forces, therefor we must unite and use the power of crypto to break open Pandora's box that is kept away from the public.
