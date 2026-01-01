Unilend USD Price Today

The live Unilend USD (UNIUSD) price today is $ 0.994751, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNIUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.994751 per UNIUSD.

Unilend USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,231, with a circulating supply of 78.64K UNIUSD. During the last 24 hours, UNIUSD traded between $ 0.994684 (low) and $ 1.015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.015, while the all-time low was $ 0.99038.

In short-term performance, UNIUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Unilend USD (UNIUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.23K$ 78.23K $ 78.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.23K$ 78.23K $ 78.23K Circulation Supply 78.64K 78.64K 78.64K Total Supply 78,643.65832561618 78,643.65832561618 78,643.65832561618

The current Market Cap of Unilend USD is $ 78.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UNIUSD is 78.64K, with a total supply of 78643.65832561618. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.23K.