What is USDu (USDU)

USDu is a yield bearing stablecoin that tracks the value of one U.S. dollar. Issued by Unitas Labs under the SPL standard, each token is fully backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments custodied with regulated institutions. On-chain proof-of-reserves data allows anyone to verify collateral levels in real time. The project enables compliant minting and redemption for KYC-verified counterparties, while circulating USDu can move freely across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications on Solana as a dollar-denominated settlement asset.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

USDu (USDU) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

USDu (USDU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of USDu (USDU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDU token's extensive tokenomics now!