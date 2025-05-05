Vector Finance Price (VTX)
The live price of Vector Finance (VTX) today is 0.01330141 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 783.61K USD. VTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vector Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Vector Finance price change within the day is -3.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 59.02M USD
During today, the price change of Vector Finance to USD was $ -0.00048065783417052.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vector Finance to USD was $ -0.0015162077.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vector Finance to USD was $ -0.0042004163.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vector Finance to USD was $ -0.002731427029860105.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00048065783417052
|-3.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015162077
|-11.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0042004163
|-31.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002731427029860105
|-17.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vector Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-3.48%
-10.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vector Finance: The premier yield booster on the Avalanche blockchain for advanced DeFi strategies. Users can deposit on Vector and: - Earn substantial rewards from our Trader Joe staking program with zJOE. - Boost their yields through our program on Platypus Finance and earn with xPTP. - Gain sAVAX rewards through our partnership with Benqi using xQI. Start boosting your DeFi yields today!
