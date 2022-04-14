VIDT DAO (VIDT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VIDT DAO (VIDT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VIDT DAO (VIDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 233.24K $ 233.24K $ 233.24K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 879.77M $ 879.77M $ 879.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 265.12K $ 265.12K $ 265.12K All-Time High: $ 0.072876 $ 0.072876 $ 0.072876 All-Time Low: $ 0.000183 $ 0.000183 $ 0.000183 Current Price: $ 0.00026792 $ 0.00026792 $ 0.00026792 Learn more about VIDT DAO (VIDT) price

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VIDT DAO (VIDT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIDT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIDT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIDT's tokenomics, explore VIDT token's live price!

