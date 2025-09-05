More About VIDT

VIDT Price Info

VIDT Official Website

VIDT Tokenomics

VIDT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

VIDT DAO Logo

VIDT DAO Price (VIDT)

Unlisted

1 VIDT to USD Live Price:

$0.00025531
$0.00025531$0.00025531
+2.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
VIDT DAO (VIDT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-05 11:54:01 (UTC+8)

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00023943
$ 0.00023943$ 0.00023943
24H Low
$ 0.00026485
$ 0.00026485$ 0.00026485
24H High

$ 0.00023943
$ 0.00023943$ 0.00023943

$ 0.00026485
$ 0.00026485$ 0.00026485

$ 0.072876
$ 0.072876$ 0.072876

$ 0.000183
$ 0.000183$ 0.000183

+2.70%

+2.59%

-17.24%

-17.24%

VIDT DAO (VIDT) real-time price is $0.00025531. Over the past 24 hours, VIDT traded between a low of $ 0.00023943 and a high of $ 0.00026485, showing active market volatility. VIDT's all-time high price is $ 0.072876, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000183.

In terms of short-term performance, VIDT has changed by +2.70% over the past hour, +2.59% over 24 hours, and -17.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Market Information

$ 218.72K
$ 218.72K$ 218.72K

--
----

$ 248.61K
$ 248.61K$ 248.61K

879.77M
879.77M 879.77M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VIDT DAO is $ 218.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIDT is 879.77M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 248.61K.

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of VIDT DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VIDT DAO to USD was $ -0.0001077193.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VIDT DAO to USD was $ -0.0001387920.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VIDT DAO to USD was $ -0.0004542081531563414.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.59%
30 Days$ -0.0001077193-42.19%
60 Days$ -0.0001387920-54.36%
90 Days$ -0.0004542081531563414-64.01%

What is VIDT DAO (VIDT)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Resource

Official Website

VIDT DAO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will VIDT DAO (VIDT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your VIDT DAO (VIDT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for VIDT DAO.

Check the VIDT DAO price prediction now!

VIDT to Local Currencies

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VIDT DAO (VIDT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIDT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VIDT DAO (VIDT)

How much is VIDT DAO (VIDT) worth today?
The live VIDT price in USD is 0.00025531 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VIDT to USD price?
The current price of VIDT to USD is $ 0.00025531. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of VIDT DAO?
The market cap for VIDT is $ 218.72K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VIDT?
The circulating supply of VIDT is 879.77M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VIDT?
VIDT achieved an ATH price of 0.072876 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VIDT?
VIDT saw an ATL price of 0.000183 USD.
What is the trading volume of VIDT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VIDT is -- USD.
Will VIDT go higher this year?
VIDT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VIDT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-05 11:54:01 (UTC+8)

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-04 17:54:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
09-04 13:57:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
09-04 10:38:00Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months
09-03 18:16:00On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
09-03 13:43:00Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
09-03 08:42:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.