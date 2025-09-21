The live WagerFi price today is 0.00009649 USD. Track real-time WAGER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WAGER price trend easily at MEXC now.The live WagerFi price today is 0.00009649 USD. Track real-time WAGER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WAGER price trend easily at MEXC now.

--
----
-7.50%1D
WagerFi (WAGER) Live Price Chart
WagerFi (WAGER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00008224
$ 0.00008224$ 0.00008224
24H Low
$ 0.00015131
$ 0.00015131$ 0.00015131
24H High

$ 0.00008224
$ 0.00008224$ 0.00008224

$ 0.00015131
$ 0.00015131$ 0.00015131

$ 0.00015131
$ 0.00015131$ 0.00015131

$ 0.00008224
$ 0.00008224$ 0.00008224

-5.30%

-9.18%

--

--

WagerFi (WAGER) real-time price is $0.00009649. Over the past 24 hours, WAGER traded between a low of $ 0.00008224 and a high of $ 0.00015131, showing active market volatility. WAGER's all-time high price is $ 0.00015131, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00008224.

In terms of short-term performance, WAGER has changed by -5.30% over the past hour, -9.18% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WagerFi (WAGER) Market Information

$ 95.50K
$ 95.50K$ 95.50K

--
----

$ 95.50K
$ 95.50K$ 95.50K

996.09M
996.09M 996.09M

996,087,490.161431
996,087,490.161431 996,087,490.161431

The current Market Cap of WagerFi is $ 95.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAGER is 996.09M, with a total supply of 996087490.161431. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.50K.

WagerFi (WAGER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of WagerFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WagerFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WagerFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WagerFi to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.18%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is WagerFi (WAGER)

WagerFi is a decentralized peer-to-peer wagering platform where users can directly challenge each other on outcomes of sports, crypto prices, esports, and any event worth debating.

WagerFi (WAGER) Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WagerFi (WAGER)

How much is WagerFi (WAGER) worth today?
The live WAGER price in USD is 0.00009649 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WAGER to USD price?
The current price of WAGER to USD is $ 0.00009649. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WagerFi?
The market cap for WAGER is $ 95.50K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WAGER?
The circulating supply of WAGER is 996.09M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WAGER?
WAGER achieved an ATH price of 0.00015131 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WAGER?
WAGER saw an ATL price of 0.00008224 USD.
What is the trading volume of WAGER?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WAGER is -- USD.
Will WAGER go higher this year?
WAGER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WAGER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
