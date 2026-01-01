ExchangeDEX+
The live WalletBox price today is 0.0000073 USD.$WB403 market cap is 7,154.29 USD. Track real-time $WB403 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

WalletBox Price Today

The live WalletBox ($WB403) price today is $ 0.0000073, with a 3.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current $WB403 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000073 per $WB403.

WalletBox currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,154.29, with a circulating supply of 980.09M $WB403. During the last 24 hours, $WB403 traded between $ 0.0000072 (low) and $ 0.00000762 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0000953, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000709.

In short-term performance, $WB403 moved +0.23% in the last hour and -32.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The current Market Cap of WalletBox is $ 7.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $WB403 is 980.09M, with a total supply of 980092361.130068. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.15K.

During today, the price change of WalletBox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WalletBox to USD was $ -0.0000021950.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WalletBox to USD was $ -0.0000059946.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WalletBox to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.39%
30 Days$ -0.0000021950-30.06%
60 Days$ -0.0000059946-82.11%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for WalletBox

WalletBox ($WB403) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $WB403 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WalletBox ($WB403) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WalletBox could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is WalletBox ($WB403)

WalletBox is a non-custodial, end-to-end encrypted file storage app for Solana users. Files are encrypted before they leave the device; decryption keys are derived from the user’s wallet signature and are never stored on WalletBox servers. The app uses OpenKitx403 wallet authentication so users can connect read-only (no transaction permissions required) and access encrypted content without passwords or accounts. Builders can integrate WalletBox’s approach in their own apps to provide wallet-bound storage and secure file sharing. WalletBox focuses on privacy by design, simple UX, and open-source components that can be verified and self-hosted by teams that need stronger guarantees.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

About WalletBox

What is the live price of WalletBox?

The current valuation sits at ₹0.00065936459979765000, showing a price movement of -3.39% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect $WB403?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is WalletBox's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹646203.501737853345000, WalletBox stands at rank #11965, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

$WB403 recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is $WB403 today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹0.00065033220801960000 and ₹0.000688268253487410000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence WalletBox?

Factors include circulating supply (980092361.130068 tokens), adoption trends within Storage,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WalletBox

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:17:09 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.