WaterNeuron Price (WTN)
The live price of WaterNeuron (WTN) today is 0.243874 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.46M USD. WTN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WaterNeuron Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WaterNeuron price change within the day is +17.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 116.69M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WTN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WTN price information.
During today, the price change of WaterNeuron to USD was $ +0.03580652.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WaterNeuron to USD was $ +0.6475038337.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WaterNeuron to USD was $ +0.5459545781.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WaterNeuron to USD was $ +0.1423783002553068.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03580652
|+17.21%
|30 Days
|$ +0.6475038337
|+265.51%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5459545781
|+223.87%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1423783002553068
|+140.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of WaterNeuron: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+17.21%
+24.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WaterNeuron is a liquid staking protocol designed for the Internet Computer (ICP) network. It allows users to stake their ICP tokens in a capital-efficient manner by issuing nICP tokens They represent the staked ICP and can be used within the DeFi ecosystem on the Internet Computer. This enables users to benefit from both the staking rewards of ICP and the yields from DeFi applications without locking up their tokens.
