WELL3 Price ($WELL)
The live price of WELL3 ($WELL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.41M USD. $WELL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WELL3 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WELL3 price change within the day is +77.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.58B USD
During today, the price change of WELL3 to USD was $ +0.00015957.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WELL3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WELL3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WELL3 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00015957
|+77.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+101.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+63.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WELL3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.82%
+77.08%
+90.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing WELL3 — a pioneering force reshaping health and wellness through our Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), Decentralized Identity (DID) and integrated AI systems. With over 1 million pre-registered users eagerly anticipating its launch, our mission is to enhance well-being through secure, data-empowered health journeys. By leveraging DePIN, blockchain and AI analytics, we ensure each user's experience is personalized and securely authenticated, fostering a community where millions unite in their pursuit of health. This approach allows us to elevate standards of data ownership and security, seamlessly blending AI insights to tailor wellness solutions that align with our vision of a secure and health-conscious future.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
