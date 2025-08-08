What is Woffle (WOF)

Woffle is a meme token born on Solana that captures the spirit of fun, community, and financial rebellion. Inspired by the viral success of BONK, Woffle is a cheeky silver-fox astronaut mascot exploring the wild frontier of meme coins with one goal: reaching the moon. With growing support from degens, influencers, and community Lovers, Woffle isn’t just another meme coin, it’s Solana’s next breakout star. Whether you're in it for laughs, gains, or the cultural ride, Woffle is here to lead the next billion-dollar meme wave.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Woffle (WOF) Resource Official Website

Woffle (WOF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Woffle (WOF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WOF token's extensive tokenomics now!