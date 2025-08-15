Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT Price (WAARBUSDT)
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) is currently trading at 1.2 USD with a market cap of $ 1.84M USD. WAARBUSDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT to USD was $ +0.00641671.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00641671
|+0.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
+0.54%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
