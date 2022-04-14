Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) price today is $ 1.06, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAAVAAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.06 per WAAVAAUSD.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,347.71, with a circulating supply of 6.93K WAAVAAUSD. During the last 24 hours, WAAVAAUSD traded between $ 1.06 (low) and $ 1.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.481872.

In short-term performance, WAAVAAUSD moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.35K$ 7.35K $ 7.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.35K$ 7.35K $ 7.35K Circulation Supply 6.93K 6.93K 6.93K Total Supply 6,934.912633 6,934.912633 6,934.912633

