The live Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD price today is 1.06 USD.WAAVAAUSD market cap is 7,347.71 USD.

More About WAAVAAUSD

WAAVAAUSD Price Info

What is WAAVAAUSD

WAAVAAUSD Tokenomics

WAAVAAUSD Price Forecast

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:45:15 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) price today is $ 1.06, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAAVAAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.06 per WAAVAAUSD.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,347.71, with a circulating supply of 6.93K WAAVAAUSD. During the last 24 hours, WAAVAAUSD traded between $ 1.06 (low) and $ 1.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.481872.

In short-term performance, WAAVAAUSD moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Market Information

$ 7.35K
$ 7.35K$ 7.35K

--
----

$ 7.35K
$ 7.35K$ 7.35K

6.93K
6.93K 6.93K

6,934.912633
6,934.912633 6,934.912633

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD is $ 7.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVAAUSD is 6.93K, with a total supply of 6934.912633. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.35K.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.06
$ 1.06$ 1.06
24H Low
$ 1.06
$ 1.06$ 1.06
24H High

$ 1.06
$ 1.06$ 1.06

$ 1.06
$ 1.06$ 1.06

$ 1.33
$ 1.33$ 1.33

$ 0.481872
$ 0.481872$ 0.481872

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD to USD was $ +0.0257660560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ +0.0257660560+2.43%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WAAVAAUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for WAAVAAUSD price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD Price Prediction.

About Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD

What is the current price of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD?

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD is trading at ₹95.2697418822132000, experiencing a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD is ₹119.5365629276826000, while the ATL is ₹43.30926515119418784000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of WAAVAAUSD today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹660390.9765333554262000, placing the asset at rank #11835 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with WAAVAAUSD.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 6934.912633 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD fall under?

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD is part of the Aave Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Avalanche Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact WAAVAAUSD's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables WAAVAAUSD to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD

How much will 1 Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD be worth in 2030?
If Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:45:15 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.