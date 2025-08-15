Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC Price (WAAVAUSDC)
Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC (WAAVAUSDC) is currently trading at 1.16 USD with a market cap of $ 3.11M USD. WAAVAUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAAVAUSDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC to USD was $ +0.00247545.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00247545
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.21%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 WAAVAUSDC to VND
₫30,525.4
|1 WAAVAUSDC to AUD
A$1.7748
|1 WAAVAUSDC to GBP
￡0.8468
|1 WAAVAUSDC to EUR
€0.986
|1 WAAVAUSDC to USD
$1.16
|1 WAAVAUSDC to MYR
RM4.8836
|1 WAAVAUSDC to TRY
₺47.386
|1 WAAVAUSDC to JPY
¥170.52
|1 WAAVAUSDC to ARS
ARS$1,506.492
|1 WAAVAUSDC to RUB
₽92.51
|1 WAAVAUSDC to INR
₹101.7088
|1 WAAVAUSDC to IDR
Rp18,709.6748
|1 WAAVAUSDC to KRW
₩1,611.1008
|1 WAAVAUSDC to PHP
₱66.2592
|1 WAAVAUSDC to EGP
￡E.56.0512
|1 WAAVAUSDC to BRL
R$6.2756
|1 WAAVAUSDC to CAD
C$1.6008
|1 WAAVAUSDC to BDT
৳140.998
|1 WAAVAUSDC to NGN
₦1,779.1384
|1 WAAVAUSDC to UAH
₴48.14
|1 WAAVAUSDC to VES
Bs155.44
|1 WAAVAUSDC to CLP
$1,119.4
|1 WAAVAUSDC to PKR
Rs328.512
|1 WAAVAUSDC to KZT
₸624.66
|1 WAAVAUSDC to THB
฿37.6188
|1 WAAVAUSDC to TWD
NT$34.8464
|1 WAAVAUSDC to AED
د.إ4.2572
|1 WAAVAUSDC to CHF
Fr0.928
|1 WAAVAUSDC to HKD
HK$9.0944
|1 WAAVAUSDC to AMD
֏444.6048
|1 WAAVAUSDC to MAD
.د.م10.44
|1 WAAVAUSDC to MXN
$21.7964
|1 WAAVAUSDC to PLN
zł4.234
|1 WAAVAUSDC to RON
лв5.0344
|1 WAAVAUSDC to SEK
kr11.1012
|1 WAAVAUSDC to BGN
лв1.9372
|1 WAAVAUSDC to HUF
Ft393.6112
|1 WAAVAUSDC to CZK
Kč24.3716
|1 WAAVAUSDC to KWD
د.ك0.3538
|1 WAAVAUSDC to ILS
₪3.9208