Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0 (WAPLAUSDT0) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.002 $ 1.002 $ 1.002 24H Low $ 1.005 $ 1.005 $ 1.005 24H High 24H Low $ 1.002$ 1.002 $ 1.002 24H High $ 1.005$ 1.005 $ 1.005 All Time High $ 1.029$ 1.029 $ 1.029 Lowest Price $ 0.988984$ 0.988984 $ 0.988984 Price Change (1H) +0.07% Price Change (1D) +0.08% Price Change (7D) +0.12% Price Change (7D) +0.12%

Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0 (WAPLAUSDT0) real-time price is $1.004. Over the past 24 hours, WAPLAUSDT0 traded between a low of $ 1.002 and a high of $ 1.005, showing active market volatility. WAPLAUSDT0's all-time high price is $ 1.029, while its all-time low price is $ 0.988984.

In terms of short-term performance, WAPLAUSDT0 has changed by +0.07% over the past hour, +0.08% over 24 hours, and +0.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0 (WAPLAUSDT0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.10M$ 47.10M $ 47.10M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.10M$ 47.10M $ 47.10M Circulation Supply 46.93M 46.93M 46.93M Total Supply 46,933,529.740388 46,933,529.740388 46,933,529.740388

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0 is $ 47.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAPLAUSDT0 is 46.93M, with a total supply of 46933529.740388. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.10M.