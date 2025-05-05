Wrapped Beacon ETH Price (WBETH)
The live price of Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH) today is 1,953.7 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 138.59M USD. WBETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped Beacon ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped Beacon ETH price change within the day is -0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.94K USD
Get real-time price updates of the WBETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WBETH price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Beacon ETH to USD was $ -7.763890084579.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Beacon ETH to USD was $ +26.0670468800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Beacon ETH to USD was $ -337.6130359000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Beacon ETH to USD was $ -935.0932413864105.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -7.763890084579
|-0.39%
|30 Days
|$ +26.0670468800
|+1.33%
|60 Days
|$ -337.6130359000
|-17.28%
|90 Days
|$ -935.0932413864105
|-32.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Beacon ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-0.39%
+1.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WBETH is a liquid staking token, where 1 WBETH represents 1 ETH and the total staking rewards accrued by the ETH token on ETH Staking. WBETH will allow users to obtain immediate liquidity and participate in DeFi projects, while ensuring their eligibility to receive the corresponding ETH Staking rewards accrued. On-chain users can stake their ETH to obtain WBETH by interacting with the official smart contract provided by Binance. Binance users can wrap their BETH tokens to WBETH, and unwrap their WBETH to BETH tokens on the Binance ETH Staking page at zero fees.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WBETH to VND
₫51,411,615.5
|1 WBETH to AUD
A$3,028.235
|1 WBETH to GBP
￡1,465.275
|1 WBETH to EUR
€1,719.256
|1 WBETH to USD
$1,953.7
|1 WBETH to MYR
RM8,342.299
|1 WBETH to TRY
₺75,197.913
|1 WBETH to JPY
¥282,798.075
|1 WBETH to RUB
₽162,020.341
|1 WBETH to INR
₹165,126.724
|1 WBETH to IDR
Rp32,027,863.728
|1 WBETH to KRW
₩2,736,274.072
|1 WBETH to PHP
₱108,430.35
|1 WBETH to EGP
￡E.99,208.886
|1 WBETH to BRL
R$11,038.405
|1 WBETH to CAD
C$2,676.569
|1 WBETH to BDT
৳238,156.03
|1 WBETH to NGN
₦3,140,983.027
|1 WBETH to UAH
₴81,273.92
|1 WBETH to VES
Bs171,925.6
|1 WBETH to PKR
Rs550,787.104
|1 WBETH to KZT
₸1,011,743.082
|1 WBETH to THB
฿64,667.47
|1 WBETH to TWD
NT$59,998.127
|1 WBETH to AED
د.إ7,170.079
|1 WBETH to CHF
Fr1,602.034
|1 WBETH to HKD
HK$15,141.175
|1 WBETH to MAD
.د.م18,091.262
|1 WBETH to MXN
$38,253.446