Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00463992 24H High $ 0.00572823 All Time High $ 0.00572823 Lowest Price $ 0.00292274 Price Change (1H) -1.02% Price Change (1D) +21.00% Price Change (7D) --

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) real-time price is $0.00565052. Over the past 24 hours, WDOR traded between a low of $ 0.00463992 and a high of $ 0.00572823, showing active market volatility. WDOR's all-time high price is $ 0.00572823, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00292274.

In terms of short-term performance, WDOR has changed by -1.02% over the past hour, +21.00% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 120.16K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.16K Circulation Supply 21.25M Total Supply 21,250,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped DOR is $ 120.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WDOR is 21.25M, with a total supply of 21250000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.16K.