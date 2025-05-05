Wrapped gBera Logo

Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) Live Price Chart

$2.84
$2.84$2.84
-9.80%(1D)

Price of Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) Today

The live price of Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) today is 2.84 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.04M USD. WGBERA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped gBera Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped gBera price change within the day is -9.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.89M USD

Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped gBera to USD was $ -0.311263042386871.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped gBera to USD was $ -1.4397541880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped gBera to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped gBera to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.311263042386871-9.88%
30 Days$ -1.4397541880-50.69%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped gBera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.79
$ 2.79$ 2.79

$ 3.15
$ 3.15$ 3.15

$ 8.81
$ 8.81$ 8.81

+0.52%

-9.88%

-21.57%

Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 11.04M
$ 11.04M$ 11.04M

--
----

3.89M
3.89M 3.89M

What is Wrapped gBera (WGBERA)

Disclaimer

WGBERA to Local Currencies

1 WGBERA to VND
74,734.6
1 WGBERA to AUD
A$4.402
1 WGBERA to GBP
2.13
1 WGBERA to EUR
2.4992
1 WGBERA to USD
$2.84
1 WGBERA to MYR
RM12.1268
1 WGBERA to TRY
109.3116
1 WGBERA to JPY
¥411.09
1 WGBERA to RUB
235.5212
1 WGBERA to INR
240.0368
1 WGBERA to IDR
Rp46,557.3696
1 WGBERA to KRW
3,977.5904
1 WGBERA to PHP
157.62
1 WGBERA to EGP
￡E.144.2152
1 WGBERA to BRL
R$16.046
1 WGBERA to CAD
C$3.8908
1 WGBERA to BDT
346.196
1 WGBERA to NGN
4,565.8964
1 WGBERA to UAH
118.144
1 WGBERA to VES
Bs249.92
1 WGBERA to PKR
Rs800.6528
1 WGBERA to KZT
1,470.7224
1 WGBERA to THB
฿94.004
1 WGBERA to TWD
NT$87.2164
1 WGBERA to AED
د.إ10.4228
1 WGBERA to CHF
Fr2.3288
1 WGBERA to HKD
HK$22.01
1 WGBERA to MAD
.د.م26.2984
1 WGBERA to MXN
$55.6072