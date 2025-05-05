Wrapped One Price (WONE)
The live price of Wrapped One (WONE) today is 0.01324141 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WONE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped One Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped One price change within the day is +6.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped One to USD was $ +0.00080213.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped One to USD was $ +0.0042596914.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped One to USD was $ -0.0004430827.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped One to USD was $ -0.000528115983327518.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00080213
|+6.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0042596914
|+32.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004430827
|-3.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000528115983327518
|-3.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped One: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.54%
+6.45%
-0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token. Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance). Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves. The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol: The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
