Wrapped XOC (WXOC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.233817 24H High $ 0.23842 All Time High $ 0.248109 Lowest Price $ 0.233817 Price Change (1H) -0.30% Price Change (1D) +0.18% Price Change (7D) --

Wrapped XOC (WXOC) real-time price is $0.236584. Over the past 24 hours, WXOC traded between a low of $ 0.233817 and a high of $ 0.23842, showing active market volatility. WXOC's all-time high price is $ 0.248109, while its all-time low price is $ 0.233817.

In terms of short-term performance, WXOC has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, +0.18% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped XOC (WXOC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.18M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.18M Circulation Supply 13.44M Total Supply 13,442,123.58841605

The current Market Cap of Wrapped XOC is $ 3.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WXOC is 13.44M, with a total supply of 13442123.58841605. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.18M.