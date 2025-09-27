Wrapped XPL (WXPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.13 $ 1.13 $ 1.13 24H Low $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ 1.44 24H High 24H Low $ 1.13$ 1.13 $ 1.13 24H High $ 1.44$ 1.44 $ 1.44 All Time High $ 1.44$ 1.44 $ 1.44 Lowest Price $ 0.722619$ 0.722619 $ 0.722619 Price Change (1H) +0.71% Price Change (1D) +16.87% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Wrapped XPL (WXPL) real-time price is $1.41. Over the past 24 hours, WXPL traded between a low of $ 1.13 and a high of $ 1.44, showing active market volatility. WXPL's all-time high price is $ 1.44, while its all-time low price is $ 0.722619.

In terms of short-term performance, WXPL has changed by +0.71% over the past hour, +16.87% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped XPL (WXPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 124.64M$ 124.64M $ 124.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 124.64M$ 124.64M $ 124.64M Circulation Supply 88.84M 88.84M 88.84M Total Supply 88,840,563.44283226 88,840,563.44283226 88,840,563.44283226

The current Market Cap of Wrapped XPL is $ 124.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WXPL is 88.84M, with a total supply of 88840563.44283226. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.64M.