The live x444 price today is 0.00001213 USD.X444 market cap is 12,137.27 USD. Track real-time X444 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About X444

X444 Price Info

What is X444

X444 Official Website

X444 Tokenomics

X444 Price Forecast

x444 Price (X444)

1 X444 to USD Live Price:

-0.40%1D
x444 (X444) Live Price Chart
x444 Price Today

The live x444 (X444) price today is $ 0.00001213, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current X444 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001213 per X444.

x444 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,137.27, with a circulating supply of 1.00B X444. During the last 24 hours, X444 traded between $ 0.0000121 (low) and $ 0.00001234 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0011123, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000012.

In short-term performance, X444 moved +0.09% in the last hour and -1.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x444 (X444) Market Information

The current Market Cap of x444 is $ 12.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of X444 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.14K.

x444 Price History USD

x444 (X444) Price History USD

During today, the price change of x444 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of x444 to USD was $ +0.0000009406.
In the past 60 days, the price change of x444 to USD was $ -0.0000114492.
In the past 90 days, the price change of x444 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.44%
30 Days$ +0.0000009406+7.75%
60 Days$ -0.0000114492-94.38%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for x444

x444 (X444) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of X444 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
x444 (X444) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of x444 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price x444 will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for X444 price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking x444 Price Prediction.

What is x444 (X444)

x444 is an AI-driven infrastructure protocol built on Binance Smart Chain, designed to power the autonomous machine-to-machine economy. It enables gasless, sub-second payments and verifiable on-chain interactions between AI agents, APIs, and decentralized applications. Through its x402 protocol and upcoming Token Gateway, x444 serves as the connective layer for scalable, multi-chain AI transactions. Its vision is to make AI systems financially autonomous—solving real-world efficiency gaps in automation, payments, and data exchange.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market.

x444 (X444) Resource

Official Website

About x444

What is the current price of x444?

x444 is trading at ₹0.0010902094289768614000, experiencing a price movement of -0.44% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of x444 is ₹0.099970317217721594000, while the ATL is ₹0.000107852540376936000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of X444 today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹1090862.8356173116706000, placing the asset at rank #10794 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is x444's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with X444.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does x444 fall under?

x444 is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact X444's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables X444 to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About x444

How much will 1 x444 be worth in 2030?
If x444 were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential x444 prices and expected ROI.
x444 (X444) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about x444

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind.