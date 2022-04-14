x444 Price Today

The live x444 (X444) price today is $ 0.00001213, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current X444 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001213 per X444.

x444 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,137.27, with a circulating supply of 1.00B X444. During the last 24 hours, X444 traded between $ 0.0000121 (low) and $ 0.00001234 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0011123, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000012.

In short-term performance, X444 moved +0.09% in the last hour and -1.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x444 (X444) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.14K$ 12.14K $ 12.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.14K$ 12.14K $ 12.14K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

