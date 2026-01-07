x444 (X444) Tokenomics Discover key insights into x444 (X444), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

x444 (X444) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for x444 (X444), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.85K $ 11.85K $ 11.85K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.85K $ 11.85K $ 11.85K All-Time High: $ 0.0011123 $ 0.0011123 $ 0.0011123 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about x444 (X444) price Buy X444 Now!

x444 (X444) Information x444 is an AI-driven infrastructure protocol built on Binance Smart Chain, designed to power the autonomous machine-to-machine economy. It enables gasless, sub-second payments and verifiable on-chain interactions between AI agents, APIs, and decentralized applications. Through its x402 protocol and upcoming Token Gateway, x444 serves as the connective layer for scalable, multi-chain AI transactions. Its vision is to make AI systems financially autonomous—solving real-world efficiency gaps in automation, payments, and data exchange. Official Website: https://x444.ai/

x444 (X444) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of x444 (X444) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of X444 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many X444 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand X444's tokenomics, explore X444 token's live price!

X444 Price Prediction Want to know where X444 might be heading? Our X444 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See X444 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!