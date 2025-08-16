XDOG (XDOG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00179619 24H High $ 0.00427988 All Time High $ 0.00427988 Lowest Price $ 0.00179619 Price Change (1H) +4.27% Price Change (1D) +59.19% Price Change (7D) --

XDOG (XDOG) real-time price is $0.00354146. Over the past 24 hours, XDOG traded between a low of $ 0.00179619 and a high of $ 0.00427988, showing active market volatility. XDOG's all-time high price is $ 0.00427988, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00179619.

In terms of short-term performance, XDOG has changed by +4.27% over the past hour, +59.19% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XDOG (XDOG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.43M$ 3.43M $ 3.43M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.43M$ 3.43M $ 3.43M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XDOG is $ 3.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XDOG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.43M.