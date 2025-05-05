XMON Price (XMON)
The live price of XMON (XMON) today is 419.41 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.06M USD. XMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XMON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XMON price change within the day is -2.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.52K USD
During today, the price change of XMON to USD was $ -10.0148473288169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XMON to USD was $ +111.1590004060.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XMON to USD was $ +48.5345026690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XMON to USD was $ -43.92251502071994.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -10.0148473288169
|-2.33%
|30 Days
|$ +111.1590004060
|+26.50%
|60 Days
|$ +48.5345026690
|+11.57%
|90 Days
|$ -43.92251502071994
|-9.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of XMON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-2.33%
+7.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
0xmons is a NFT platform for summoning neural net generated pixel monsters.
