XMON (XMON) Live Price Chart

$419.41
-2.30%(1D)

Price of XMON (XMON) Today

The live price of XMON (XMON) today is 419.41 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.06M USD. XMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XMON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XMON price change within the day is -2.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.52K USD

XMON (XMON) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of XMON to USD was $ -10.0148473288169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XMON to USD was $ +111.1590004060.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XMON to USD was $ +48.5345026690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XMON to USD was $ -43.92251502071994.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -10.0148473288169-2.33%
30 Days$ +111.1590004060+26.50%
60 Days$ +48.5345026690+11.57%
90 Days$ -43.92251502071994-9.47%

XMON (XMON) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of XMON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 404.3
$ 439.57
$ 86,227
+0.05%

-2.33%

+7.71%

XMON (XMON) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.06M
--
2.52K
What is XMON (XMON)

0xmons is a NFT platform for summoning neural net generated pixel monsters.

XMON (XMON) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XMON (XMON)

Disclaimer

XMON to Local Currencies

1 XMON to VND
11,036,774.15
1 XMON to AUD
A$650.0855
1 XMON to GBP
314.5575
1 XMON to EUR
369.0808
1 XMON to USD
$419.41
1 XMON to MYR
RM1,790.8807
1 XMON to TRY
16,143.0909
1 XMON to JPY
¥60,709.5975
1 XMON to RUB
34,781.6713
1 XMON to INR
35,448.5332
1 XMON to IDR
Rp6,875,572.6704
1 XMON to KRW
587,408.8696
1 XMON to PHP
23,277.255
1 XMON to EGP
￡E.21,297.6398
1 XMON to BRL
R$2,369.6665
1 XMON to CAD
C$574.5917
1 XMON to BDT
51,126.079
1 XMON to NGN
674,289.6511
1 XMON to UAH
17,447.456
1 XMON to VES
Bs36,908.08
1 XMON to PKR
Rs118,240.0672
1 XMON to KZT
217,195.6626
1 XMON to THB
฿13,882.471
1 XMON to TWD
NT$12,880.0811
1 XMON to AED
د.إ1,539.2347
1 XMON to CHF
Fr343.9162
1 XMON to HKD
HK$3,250.4275
1 XMON to MAD
.د.م3,883.7366
1 XMON to MXN
$8,212.0478