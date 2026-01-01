YAKA Price (YAKA)
The live YAKA (YAKA) price today is $ 0, with a 4.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YAKA.
YAKA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 36,470, with a circulating supply of 163.78M YAKA. During the last 24 hours, YAKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01569044, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, YAKA moved +0.09% in the last hour and -17.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of YAKA is $ 36.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YAKA is 163.78M, with a total supply of 689422339.2129301. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 153.52K.
+0.09%
-4.50%
-17.67%
-17.67%
During today, the price change of YAKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YAKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YAKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YAKA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of YAKA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
"Yaka Finance is Sei’s native liquidity engine. It is a ve(3,3)-styled DEX and launchpad.
Unlocking Sei's DeFi Potential In the dynamic world of DeFi, the Sei ecosystem thrives, yet a remarkable opportunity remains untapped—Sei's innate potential for DeFi innovation. Recognizing this unique advantage, Yaka Finance emerged as the catalyst to unlock Sei's full potential.
Sei has been known for its twin-turbo consensus which allows lightning-fast transaction speed. With a deep understanding of the DeFi landscape, the Yaka team saw the incredible opportunities offered by Sei's blockchain infrastructure. Team aimed to harness Sei's distinct strengths, believing that Yaka Finance could effectively enhance Sei's prominence.
Empowering DeFi on Sei: Yaka Finance's Vision Inspired by this vision, the Yaka team embarked on a mission to create an innovative DeFi product, focusing on a Launchpad and a versatile DEX. The goal of Yaka Finance is to develop a solution that seamlessly complements Sei's capabilities, thus amplifying its impact on the DeFi landscape.
Yaka Finance's strategic collaboration with the Sei Foundation aimed to leverage Sei's liquidity grants and combine them with Yaka's innovative mechanisms. Together, they aim to redefine the possibilities of DeFi on Sei, moving beyond traditional DEX models to drive robust ecosystem growth.
Becoming Sei's DeFi Hub Yaka Finance aspires to position itself as the central hub for DeFi liquidity within the Sei Network. Team achieve this distinction by prioritizing real-world assets in their strategy, aligning with Sei's strengths. Their mission is crystal clear: to provide a comprehensive liquidity solution that met Sei's immediate liquidity needs and support its long-term ambitions.
YAKA Finance and Sei: A Collaborative Synergy The strong partnership between YAKA Finance and the Sei ecosystem highlighted the synergy between their missions. YAKA Finance didn't just enhance Sei's DeFi landscape; it magnified Sei's inherent strengths, redefining its role in the broader DeFi domain."
What is the live price of YAKA?
YAKA is trading at ₹0.0201142542366318168000, showing a price movement of -4.50% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is YAKA today?
The price volatility of YAKA within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for YAKA?
The token fluctuated between ₹0.0200284425717997698000 (low) and ₹0.0210636022338789894000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has YAKA generated?
In the last 24 hours, YAKA accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₹1.4172871351024668744000, and the all-time low is ₹0.0200049572740562622000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for YAKA?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does YAKA compare to other Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Launchpad,Sei Network Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Launchpad,Sei Network Ecosystem category, YAKA shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
