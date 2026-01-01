YAKA Price Today

The live YAKA (YAKA) price today is $ 0, with a 4.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YAKA.

YAKA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 36,470, with a circulating supply of 163.78M YAKA. During the last 24 hours, YAKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01569044, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YAKA moved +0.09% in the last hour and -17.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

YAKA (YAKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.47K$ 36.47K $ 36.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 153.52K$ 153.52K $ 153.52K Circulation Supply 163.78M 163.78M 163.78M Total Supply 689,422,339.2129301 689,422,339.2129301 689,422,339.2129301

