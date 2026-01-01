Zenrock Price Today

The live Zenrock (ROCK) price today is $ 0.02009411, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02009411 per ROCK.

Zenrock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,926,347, with a circulating supply of 244.23M ROCK. During the last 24 hours, ROCK traded between $ 0.02008985 (low) and $ 0.02024218 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.108985, while the all-time low was $ 0.00927314.

In short-term performance, ROCK moved -0.04% in the last hour and -2.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zenrock (ROCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.93M$ 4.93M $ 4.93M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.17M$ 20.17M $ 20.17M Circulation Supply 244.23M 244.23M 244.23M Total Supply 999,869,542.667795 999,869,542.667795 999,869,542.667795

The current Market Cap of Zenrock is $ 4.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROCK is 244.23M, with a total supply of 999869542.667795. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.17M.