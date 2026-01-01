ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Zenrock price today is 0.02009411 USD.ROCK market cap is 4,926,347 USD. Track real-time ROCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Zenrock price today is 0.02009411 USD.ROCK market cap is 4,926,347 USD. Track real-time ROCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About ROCK

ROCK Price Info

What is ROCK

ROCK Official Website

ROCK Tokenomics

ROCK Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Zenrock Logo

Zenrock Price (ROCK)

Unlisted

1 ROCK to USD Live Price:

$0.02009245
$0.02009245$0.02009245
-0.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zenrock (ROCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:33:58 (UTC+8)

Zenrock Price Today

The live Zenrock (ROCK) price today is $ 0.02009411, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02009411 per ROCK.

Zenrock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,926,347, with a circulating supply of 244.23M ROCK. During the last 24 hours, ROCK traded between $ 0.02008985 (low) and $ 0.02024218 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.108985, while the all-time low was $ 0.00927314.

In short-term performance, ROCK moved -0.04% in the last hour and -2.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zenrock (ROCK) Market Information

$ 4.93M
$ 4.93M$ 4.93M

--
----

$ 20.17M
$ 20.17M$ 20.17M

244.23M
244.23M 244.23M

999,869,542.667795
999,869,542.667795 999,869,542.667795

The current Market Cap of Zenrock is $ 4.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROCK is 244.23M, with a total supply of 999869542.667795. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.17M.

Zenrock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02008985
$ 0.02008985$ 0.02008985
24H Low
$ 0.02024218
$ 0.02024218$ 0.02024218
24H High

$ 0.02008985
$ 0.02008985$ 0.02008985

$ 0.02024218
$ 0.02024218$ 0.02024218

$ 0.108985
$ 0.108985$ 0.108985

$ 0.00927314
$ 0.00927314$ 0.00927314

-0.04%

-0.68%

-2.53%

-2.53%

Zenrock (ROCK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Zenrock to USD was $ -0.00013818097322551.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zenrock to USD was $ +0.0121886591.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zenrock to USD was $ -0.0030487607.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zenrock to USD was $ +0.001323884242424503.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00013818097322551-0.68%
30 Days$ +0.0121886591+60.66%
60 Days$ -0.0030487607-15.17%
90 Days$ +0.001323884242424503+7.05%

Price Prediction for Zenrock

Zenrock (ROCK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ROCK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zenrock (ROCK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zenrock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zenrock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ROCK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zenrock Price Prediction.

What is Zenrock (ROCK)

zenBTC, Zenrock's flagship product, brings decentralized yield-bearing wrapped Bitcoin to high-performance chains. Launching on Solana & SEI first, zenBTC addresses the critical shortage of wrapped Bitcoin solutions in DeFi's fastest-growing ecosystems.

Powered by $ROCK, Zenrock's decentralized custody network eliminates single points of failure through advanced dMPC technology. This infrastructure enables zenBTC to maintain complete security while generating native yield for holders through partnerships with restaking protocols.

$ROCK serves as the native token for Zenrock's ecosystem, securing the network through staking and governance. Value flows to $ROCK through protocol fees, network activity, and deflationary mechanisms, aligning network security with zenBTC adoption.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zenrock (ROCK) Resource

Official Website

About Zenrock

What is the live price of Zenrock?

The current valuation sits at ₹1.8144638635969541102000, showing a price movement of -0.68% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect ROCK?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Zenrock's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹444840732.48525384254000, Zenrock stands at rank #2186, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

ROCK recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is ROCK today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹1.8140791928621505770000 and ₹1.8278343320716863076000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Zenrock?

Factors include circulating supply (244229088.5965939 tokens), adoption trends within Solana Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),Yield Tokenization Protocol,Sei Network Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zenrock

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:33:58 (UTC+8)

Zenrock (ROCK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Zenrock

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05326
$0.05326$0.05326

+432.60%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001717
$0.00000000001717$0.00000000001717

+418.73%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000980
$0.00000000980$0.00000000980

+126.85%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.76
$15.76$15.76

+57.60%

IREN

IREN

IRENON

$52.28
$52.28$52.28

+49.37%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.