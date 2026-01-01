What is the current trading price of zenZEC?

zenZEC (ZENZEC) is currently priced at ₹37787.9725968491604000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -3.20% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing zenZEC's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Wrapped-Tokens,Solana Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in ZENZEC?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is zenZEC's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4382 with a market capitalization of ₹57833912.28989521056000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about ZENZEC?

With 1530.48593127 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to zenZEC's recent performance?

The price range between ₹37088.0949856609829000 and ₹40245.2203130337165000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does zenZEC stack up against similar assets?

Against other Wrapped-Tokens,Solana Ecosystem tokens, ZENZEC continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.