ZIBA Price (ZIB)
The live ZIBA (ZIB) price today is --, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZIB to USD conversion rate is -- per ZIB.
ZIBA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 91,135, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZIB. During the last 24 hours, ZIB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00179616, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZIB moved +0.85% in the last hour and -7.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ZIBA is $ 91.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZIB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.14K.
+0.85%
-0.49%
-7.16%
-7.16%
During today, the price change of ZIBA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZIBA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZIBA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZIBA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of ZIBA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
ZIBA ($ZIB) is a meme-powered, utility-driven cryptocurrency designed to restore the true spirit of decentralization — freedom, ownership, and community empowerment.
Unlike ordinary memecoins built only on hype, ZIBA combines community, culture, and real utility to form a sustainable ecosystem where users can learn, transact, and earn in a trust-based environment.
In the Zitopia metaverse, ZIBA serves as the engine that powers every action — from completing lessons to unlocking new levels and accessing premium content. Users can burn, stake, or spend ZIB to advance within the platform, creating a circular, self-sustaining economy driven by learning and engagement.
> ZIBA is the energy. Zitopia is the world it powers.
What is the live trading price of ZIBA today?
The current trading price of ZIBA stands at ₹0.0081905013974020172000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for ZIB?
ZIB recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for ZIBA?
In the last 24 hours, ZIBA has seen a price movement of -0.49%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has ZIBA traded in today?
Within the past day, ZIBA fluctuated between ₹0.0080691672935230232000 and ₹0.0086138226042687296000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
