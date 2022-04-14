ZIBA Price Today

The live ZIBA (ZIB) price today is --, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZIB to USD conversion rate is -- per ZIB.

ZIBA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 91,135, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZIB. During the last 24 hours, ZIB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00179616, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZIB moved +0.85% in the last hour and -7.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZIBA (ZIB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.14K$ 91.14K $ 91.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.14K$ 91.14K $ 91.14K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZIBA is $ 91.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZIB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.14K.