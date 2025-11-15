ZIBA ($ZIB) is a meme-powered, utility-driven cryptocurrency designed to restore the true spirit of decentralization — freedom, ownership, and community empowerment.

Unlike ordinary memecoins built only on hype, ZIBA combines community, culture, and real utility to form a sustainable ecosystem where users can learn, transact, and earn in a trust-based environment.

In the Zitopia metaverse, ZIBA serves as the engine that powers every action — from completing lessons to unlocking new levels and accessing premium content. Users can burn, stake, or spend ZIB to advance within the platform, creating a circular, self-sustaining economy driven by learning and engagement.