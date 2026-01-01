zk402 Price (ZK402)
The live zk402 (ZK402) price today is $ 0, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZK402 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZK402.
zk402 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,059.45, with a circulating supply of 998.83M ZK402. During the last 24 hours, ZK402 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZK402 moved -3.75% in the last hour and -6.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of zk402 is $ 7.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZK402 is 998.83M, with a total supply of 998830879.636818. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.06K.
-3.75%
+1.45%
-6.79%
-6.79%
During today, the price change of zk402 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zk402 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zk402 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zk402 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+38.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-88.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of zk402 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
zk402 is a next-generation privacy protocol designed to bring confidential, verifiable, and seamless on-chain transactions to the broader blockchain ecosystem. The project was created to combine zero-knowledge cryptography with the x402 payment infrastructure, forming a system where users can transact freely without revealing sensitive information while maintaining full on-chain validity. Today, most blockchain transactions are fully transparent and easily traced, which exposes financial data and limits privacy. zk402 is built to solve this problem by providing a privacy layer that protects users and businesses while keeping transactions trustless and verifiable.
The core of zk402 enables private and secure transfers across more than 2800 supported coins and tokens. This allows users to transact using the assets they already hold while ensuring that the transaction amounts, sender, and receiver details are hidden using zero-knowledge proofs. Even though transaction details are shielded, all transactions remain verifiable on-chain, offering a balance between confidentiality and transparency. This design makes zk402 suitable for personal financial protection, business payments, and decentralized applications that require privacy without compromising compliance.
For developers, zk402 offers an SDK and API that simplify the integration of privacy features into any application. The SDK is designed to be lightweight, efficient, and compatible with existing workflows, allowing developers to add private transfers, confidential balances, and secure interactions without needing advanced cryptographic knowledge. This makes zk402 a practical solution for wallets, fintech apps, payment platforms, and decentralized services that want to offer private payment capabilities to their users. By abstracting the complexity of zero-knowledge technology, zk402 enables more builders to adopt privacy features quickly.
The project is also developing a Facilitator Network, an infrastructure layer that ensures high-availability operations for private transactions. Facilitators help process, verify, and maintain uptime for zk402 transactions, making the protocol reliable for real-world payment activity. In the next phase, zk402 will introduce Facilitator Incentives, giving users and token holders an opportunity to participate in securing and supporting the network through a reward-based system.
Overall, zk402 is focused on enabling the evolution of blockchain payments: private, secure, fast, and compatible with thousands of assets. It delivers the privacy users deserve while maintaining the usability and verification required in Web3. By merging zero-knowledge cryptography with the proven speed and reliability of x402, zk402 aims to become the standard for privacy-preserving payments and set the foundation for wider adoption of private digital transactions across the blockchain industry.
What is the current price of zk402?
Trading at ₹0.000622304243704845000, zk402 has shown a price movement of 1.44% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact ZK402's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 998830879.636818 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of zk402?
Its market capitalization is ₹637608.954023536725000, ranking #11973 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
ZK402 recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹0.00059611146711930000 and ₹0.000655722613831230000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does zk402 fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Pump.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem category?
As a Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Pump.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem token, ZK402 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.