Zofinity (ZO) Tokenomics
Zofinity (ZO) Information
ZO Token is a digital asset that supports a staking and GameFi ecosystem with a farming theme. The project allows users to deposit stablecoins and earn ZO tokens as rewards. Its objective is to combine decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanisms with gamified elements, making staking both accessible and community-oriented.
Core Mechanism
Users can deposit stablecoins into the platform’s staking pools. In return, they receive ZO tokens through weekly reward distributions. This system is designed to provide predictable incentives while maintaining transparency in allocation. The farming theme enables participants to visualize their contributions as part of a shared virtual farm, where everyone takes part in the collective distribution of tokens.
Token Utility
ZO serves as the native utility token within the ecosystem. It is used for staking rewards, community participation, and governance. Future plans include expanding ZO’s role across GameFi features, NFT integrations, and additional DeFi applications.
Reward Distribution
The project adopts a structured emission schedule instead of short-term high-yield models. Rewards are distributed weekly, allowing users to understand when and how they will receive tokens. This system emphasizes fairness, as rewards are proportional to each participant’s staking contribution.
Zofinity (ZO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zofinity (ZO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Zofinity (ZO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zofinity (ZO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZO's tokenomics, explore ZO token's live price!
ZO Price Prediction
Want to know where ZO might be heading? Our ZO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.