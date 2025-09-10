What is Zofinity (ZO)

ZO Token is a digital asset that supports a staking and GameFi ecosystem with a farming theme. The project allows users to deposit stablecoins and earn ZO tokens as rewards. Its objective is to combine decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanisms with gamified elements, making staking both accessible and community-oriented. Core Mechanism Users can deposit stablecoins into the platform’s staking pools. In return, they receive ZO tokens through weekly reward distributions. This system is designed to provide predictable incentives while maintaining transparency in allocation. The farming theme enables participants to visualize their contributions as part of a shared virtual farm, where everyone takes part in the collective distribution of tokens. Token Utility ZO serves as the native utility token within the ecosystem. It is used for staking rewards, community participation, and governance. Future plans include expanding ZO’s role across GameFi features, NFT integrations, and additional DeFi applications. Reward Distribution The project adopts a structured emission schedule instead of short-term high-yield models. Rewards are distributed weekly, allowing users to understand when and how they will receive tokens. This system emphasizes fairness, as rewards are proportional to each participant’s staking contribution.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zofinity (ZO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Zofinity Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Zofinity (ZO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Zofinity (ZO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Zofinity.

Check the Zofinity price prediction now!

ZO to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Zofinity (ZO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zofinity (ZO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zofinity (ZO) How much is Zofinity (ZO) worth today? The live ZO price in USD is 0.105795 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ZO to USD price? $ 0.105795 . Check out The current price of ZO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Zofinity? The market cap for ZO is $ 83.41K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ZO? The circulating supply of ZO is 788.37K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZO? ZO achieved an ATH price of 0.104973 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZO? ZO saw an ATL price of 0.10212 USD . What is the trading volume of ZO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZO is -- USD . Will ZO go higher this year? ZO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Zofinity (ZO) Important Industry Updates