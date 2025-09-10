More About ZO

ZO Price Info

ZO Whitepaper

ZO Official Website

ZO Tokenomics

ZO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Zofinity Logo

Zofinity Price (ZO)

Unlisted

1 ZO to USD Live Price:

$0.105795
$0.105795$0.105795
+1.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zofinity (ZO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-10 09:45:42 (UTC+8)

Zofinity (ZO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.104153
$ 0.104153$ 0.104153
24H Low
$ 0.104664
$ 0.104664$ 0.104664
24H High

$ 0.104153
$ 0.104153$ 0.104153

$ 0.104664
$ 0.104664$ 0.104664

$ 0.104973
$ 0.104973$ 0.104973

$ 0.10212
$ 0.10212$ 0.10212

+1.57%

+1.08%

--

--

Zofinity (ZO) real-time price is $0.105795. Over the past 24 hours, ZO traded between a low of $ 0.104153 and a high of $ 0.104664, showing active market volatility. ZO's all-time high price is $ 0.104973, while its all-time low price is $ 0.10212.

In terms of short-term performance, ZO has changed by +1.57% over the past hour, +1.08% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zofinity (ZO) Market Information

$ 83.41K
$ 83.41K$ 83.41K

--
----

$ 211.59K
$ 211.59K$ 211.59K

788.37K
788.37K 788.37K

2,000,000.0
2,000,000.0 2,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zofinity is $ 83.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZO is 788.37K, with a total supply of 2000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.59K.

Zofinity (ZO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Zofinity to USD was $ +0.00113221.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zofinity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zofinity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zofinity to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00113221+1.08%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Zofinity (ZO)

ZO Token is a digital asset that supports a staking and GameFi ecosystem with a farming theme. The project allows users to deposit stablecoins and earn ZO tokens as rewards. Its objective is to combine decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanisms with gamified elements, making staking both accessible and community-oriented. Core Mechanism Users can deposit stablecoins into the platform’s staking pools. In return, they receive ZO tokens through weekly reward distributions. This system is designed to provide predictable incentives while maintaining transparency in allocation. The farming theme enables participants to visualize their contributions as part of a shared virtual farm, where everyone takes part in the collective distribution of tokens. Token Utility ZO serves as the native utility token within the ecosystem. It is used for staking rewards, community participation, and governance. Future plans include expanding ZO’s role across GameFi features, NFT integrations, and additional DeFi applications. Reward Distribution The project adopts a structured emission schedule instead of short-term high-yield models. Rewards are distributed weekly, allowing users to understand when and how they will receive tokens. This system emphasizes fairness, as rewards are proportional to each participant’s staking contribution.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zofinity (ZO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Zofinity Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Zofinity (ZO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Zofinity (ZO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Zofinity.

Check the Zofinity price prediction now!

ZO to Local Currencies

Zofinity (ZO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zofinity (ZO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zofinity (ZO)

How much is Zofinity (ZO) worth today?
The live ZO price in USD is 0.105795 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZO to USD price?
The current price of ZO to USD is $ 0.105795. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Zofinity?
The market cap for ZO is $ 83.41K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZO?
The circulating supply of ZO is 788.37K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZO?
ZO achieved an ATH price of 0.104973 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZO?
ZO saw an ATL price of 0.10212 USD.
What is the trading volume of ZO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZO is -- USD.
Will ZO go higher this year?
ZO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-10 09:45:42 (UTC+8)

Zofinity (ZO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-09 17:35:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market overall warming up, TOTAL3 indicator rises nearly 9% in 7 days, while Bitcoin market share drops 1.10% during the same period
09-09 12:06:00Industry Updates
Altcoins rally, MYX surges over 283% in 24 hours
09-08 21:13:00Industry Updates
MYX contract price briefly breaks through $8, liquidation amount tops crypto market in the past 24 hours
09-08 17:25:00Industry Updates
Solana network DEX 24h trading volume exceeds $2.6 billion, ranking first across all networks
09-08 12:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Slight Recovery, Altcoin Market Generally Warming Up
09-08 03:06:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Exceeds 14.3 Million Coins, Reaching All-Time High

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.